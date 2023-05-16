Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Lowered by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $856.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $935.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.21.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 3,656 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.26, for a total transaction of $2,940,374.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,848 shares in the company, valued at $158,316,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded down $10.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $740.47. 158,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,776. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $788.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $758.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

