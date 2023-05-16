Reef (REEF) One Day Volume Reaches $8.04 Million

Reef (REEF) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Reef has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Reef has a market capitalization of $49.95 million and $8.04 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Reef alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006936 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,821,409,581 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reef’s official message board is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform streamlining DeFi access through a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski, it supports multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and Polkadot. REEF is the native utility token on Reef chain, used for transaction fees (gas), on-chain governance (NPoS and PoC), and collateral within the ecosystem. With a flexible supply, its deflationary fee burn model offsets governance and chain running costs. Users can stake REEF tokens to participate in governance and earn rewards. Reef chain is an advanced smart contracts blockchain, backwards-compatible with Ethereum EVM, featuring runtime upgradability, on-chain governance, and high throughput. ERC-20 REEF tokens can be converted to Reef chain native tokens via Gate.io exchange. Reef’s goal is to simplify DeFi by offering a single location for lending, borrowing, staking, and trading.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.