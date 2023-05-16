ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $3,054.49 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00319549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012837 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00018810 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000854 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003628 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

