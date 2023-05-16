Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ: HZNP):

5/13/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/8/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

5/5/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2023 – Horizon Therapeutics Public is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock traded down $17.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.20. The company had a trading volume of 12,536,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,293. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $113.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $104.37.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HZNP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth $460,920,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,235.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,852,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563,851 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $325,297,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,481.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,506,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $249,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

