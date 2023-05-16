Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.5% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 370,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,360,000 after buying an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, hitting $95.56. The stock had a trading volume of 880,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,426,418. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.42.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.88.

Insider Activity

In other Raytheon Technologies news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

