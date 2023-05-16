Raymond James Lowers Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$14.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Neo Performance Materials Price Performance
TSE NEO remained flat at C$8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,846. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.63. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.31.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
