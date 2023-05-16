Raymond James Lowers Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$14.00

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 75.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NEO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

TSE NEO remained flat at C$8.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,846. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.63. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$361.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Neo Performance Materials Company Profile

Neo Performance Materials ( TSE:NEO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.30). Neo Performance Materials had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of C$216.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.8478702 EPS for the current year.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

