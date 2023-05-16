Raymond James Increases Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target to C$2,750.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at Raymond James from C$2,500.00 to C$2,750.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,407.32 to C$2,450.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,800.00 to C$2,950.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,600.00 to C$3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,750.00 to C$3,000.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2,850.00.

Constellation Software Stock Down 0.1 %

CSU traded down C$1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2,628.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,586. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,783.98 and a 52 week high of C$2,782.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2,526.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2,306.05.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported C$18.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.05 by C$0.44. Constellation Software had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.40 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 81.7544947 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

