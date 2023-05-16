Raymond James Cuts CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.40

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Raymond James to C$4.40 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 1.1 %

CESDF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.79. 465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,331. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $2.48.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

