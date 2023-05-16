Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.44

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.44 and last traded at $52.30, with a volume of 758118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMBS. Susquehanna upped their price target on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rambus from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rambus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rambus from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Get Rambus alerts:

Rambus Stock Up 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.39). Rambus had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $113.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $599,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,254,763.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 112,500 shares of company stock worth $5,275,125 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,199,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,492,000 after purchasing an additional 47,422 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.