Quantum Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 16th. Quantum has a total market cap of $560.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00007327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00025081 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018457 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,982.53 or 1.00003443 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.