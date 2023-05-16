Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) CEO Sells $14,562,200.00 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Quanta Services Trading Up 0.6 %

PWR stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $174.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.99. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.25 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanta Services

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $817,416,000 after buying an additional 806,157 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,223,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Quanta Services by 52.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.70.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

