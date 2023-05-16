Qualcomm Inc. DE Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qualcomm Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 396,080 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 90.3% of Qualcomm Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Qualcomm Inc. DE’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,833 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $338,027,000 after acquiring an additional 245,335 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 23.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,138 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 342,744 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.81. 1,136,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,489,061. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $156.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200 day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

