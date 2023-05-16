Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $924,000 Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCCO. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,434,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,664. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.23. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.99.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.97, for a total value of $39,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,410.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $192,900. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SCCO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

