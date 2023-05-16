Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $1.61 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,000. Yum! Brands makes up approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $510,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 14,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,428 shares of company stock worth $3,524,225 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

NYSE:YUM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.14. 52,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,494,528. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.10 and a 200 day moving average of $129.56. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YUM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

