Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 126,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rollins by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,264,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,543,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Rollins by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 761,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,813,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the 4th quarter valued at $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ROL traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ROL. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Stories

