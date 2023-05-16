Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,550 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $69,324,000 after purchasing an additional 140,088 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 19,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 15,450 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 114,038 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after buying an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 3,195.2% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $342.19. 440,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,890. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $363.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.16.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,012,924.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $1,093,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 375,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,012,924.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

