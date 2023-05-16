Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.65 Million in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,549,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,263,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,719,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,345,610,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,568,746 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,374,317,000 after acquiring an additional 524,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,844,528 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,129,056,000 after acquiring an additional 765,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,856,118 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,452,484,000 after acquiring an additional 215,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.6 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,483,522. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.17. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $117.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

