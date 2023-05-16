Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $1.07 Million in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $457,099.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,082.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,975,488 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $278.78. 89,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $294.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HCA. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

