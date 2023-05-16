Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 12,500 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Incyte Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of INCY traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.29. The stock had a trading volume of 132,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,865. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $63.48 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Incyte
Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
