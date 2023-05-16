Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,200 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. McDonald’s comprises approximately 1.1% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

Insider Transactions at McDonald's

McDonald's Price Performance

In other news, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,423. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.35, for a total transaction of $1,008,182.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $4,962,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.17. The stock has a market cap of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $298.86.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 124.87% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

