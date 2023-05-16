Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 209,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company
In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480,738. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.
