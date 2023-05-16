Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Posted by on May 16th, 2023

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.2% of Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 209,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 75,074 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,599,000 after purchasing an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.5 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,480,738. The company has a market capitalization of $144.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFCGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFCGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.