QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $551,897.16

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 16th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $551,897.16 and $310,787.59 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001366 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About QITMEER NETWORK

QITMEER NETWORK’s genesis date was September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.145794 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $285,972.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QITMEER NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

