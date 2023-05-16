Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Shares Down 0.2%

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.79 and last traded at $18.90. Approximately 114,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 122,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on PUBGY shares. Barclays upgraded Publicis Groupe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Publicis Groupe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Publicis Groupe Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe SA engages in the advertising industry. Its services include customer relationship management, direct marketing, sales promotion, events management, public relations, and corporate, multicultural and financial communications. The company was founded by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet in 1926 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.