Prom (PROM) One Day Volume Tops $2.16 Million

Prom (PROM) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 16th. Prom has a total market capitalization of $78.40 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00015833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020489 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018341 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,088.71 or 0.99839867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.28721543 USD and is up 1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,267,533.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.