Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) Trading Down 10.9%

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.31 and last traded at $3.35. 202,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,589,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

Progenity Stock Down 10.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progenity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progenity by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,155,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 367,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Progenity by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 335,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. The company develops targeted oral delivery of biotherapeutics, including PGN-600, an orally delivered liquid formulation of tofacitinib for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and PGN-001, an orally delivered variant of adalimumab for the treatment of ulcerative colitis.

