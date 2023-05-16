Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 99.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

