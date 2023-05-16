Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Increased to C$125.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PBH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$105.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Premium Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$118.30.

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PBH stock traded up C$0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$98.01. 32,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,976. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$77.36 and a 1 year high of C$105.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The firm has a market cap of C$4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C($0.16). The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.55 billion. Premium Brands had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 5.1172871 EPS for the current year.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

