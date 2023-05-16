Premia (PREMIA) Price Hits $0.62

Premia (PREMIA) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Premia token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Premia has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Premia has a market capitalization of $6.55 million and $78,109.51 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Premia

Premia’s launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Premia’s official website is premia.finance.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

