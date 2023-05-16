PotCoin Price Tops $0.0038 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 75% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a market cap of $443,351.07 and $708.15 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00331550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012897 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00018946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000672 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003656 BTC.

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,285,386 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

