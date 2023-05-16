Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOFGet Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:PBKOF opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.26.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

