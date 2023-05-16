Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James to C$29.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:PBKOF opened at $17.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.26.
About Pollard Banknote
