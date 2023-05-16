PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Raised to Buy at Siebert Williams Shank

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $53.00. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,232,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,095. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.39. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,627,000 after purchasing an additional 83,654 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 207,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,887,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

