Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

MAV opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after acquiring an additional 82,131 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 154.9% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 371,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 225,967 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 18.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1,032.1% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 242,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 221,239 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 169.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 149,756 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

