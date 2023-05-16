Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 43,275 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $170.21 and a twelve month high of $282.19.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

