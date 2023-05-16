Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 42,220 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 126.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,663,000 after buying an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 383.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PACCAR by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 807,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 510,132 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.59. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $76.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $6,996,380.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

