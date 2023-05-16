Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.17 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 79,951 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Ralph Lauren worth $7,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,918,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $502,667,000 after purchasing an additional 916,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,320,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $281,976,000 after purchasing an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after purchasing an additional 379,563 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,054,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,529,000 after buying an additional 214,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of RL stock opened at $113.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $82.23 and a 52 week high of $128.94.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays raised Ralph Lauren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

