Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $6.21 Million Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,275 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $6,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hubbell from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $273.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.29. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $170.21 and a one year high of $282.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Further Reading

