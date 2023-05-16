Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $11,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16,285.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,295,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after buying an additional 2,281,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after buying an additional 618,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,877,000 after buying an additional 309,646 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $173.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.43. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $135.14 and a 52 week high of $174.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,574,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $38,695,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 292,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.77, for a total transaction of $50,000,089.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,366,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,978,078.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 326,213 shares of company stock worth $55,412,200. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.62.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

