Pinebridge Investments L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $552.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $552.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $508.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.40.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.10.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

