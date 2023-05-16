Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,972 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kidder Stephen W raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 89,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 857,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,507,000 after acquiring an additional 45,660 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 86,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $141.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Further Reading

