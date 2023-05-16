Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 168,373 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 38,353.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,373 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of D. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D stock opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 186.71%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

