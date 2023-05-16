Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires New Shares in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 312,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,668,000 after purchasing an additional 379,702 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,292,000 after purchasing an additional 332,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,326,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,189,000 after purchasing an additional 257,896 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,659 shares during the period. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthpeak Properties

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker bought 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $385,169.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,185.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.43 per share, for a total transaction of $85,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,817 shares of company stock valued at $506,099 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Healthpeak Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.95.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.