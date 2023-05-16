Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 7,246 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $9,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $81.92.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

