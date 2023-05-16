Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Cut to $119.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.47.

NYSE:PSX opened at $94.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.42.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

