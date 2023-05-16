Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,308 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,692 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on PM. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of PM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. 100,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,265,230. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

