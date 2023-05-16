PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGTI. Truist Financial increased their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

PGT Innovations Price Performance

NYSE PGTI traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 684,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,086. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $26.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.00 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,348,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,458,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,076.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $899,250 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PGT Innovations

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.