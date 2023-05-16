PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target Cut to $135.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PKI. Barclays dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $182.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.60.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $674.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,512.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $41,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,349 shares of company stock worth $1,953,042. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 11,872,957 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,617 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,579,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,143,285,000 after acquiring an additional 105,510 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

