PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $182.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of PerkinElmer from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.60.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.9 %

PKI stock opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $170.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.45. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $674.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.30 million. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

Insider Activity at PerkinElmer

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,637.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $332,401.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,356 shares in the company, valued at $594,637.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,042 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PerkinElmer

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 243,398.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,877,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,510,000 after buying an additional 11,872,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,111,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,777,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,371,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,617 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,717,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the first quarter worth approximately $78,447,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

