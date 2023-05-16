Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Shares Sold by Weitz Investment Management Inc.

Weitz Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $18,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,961,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,186,000 after acquiring an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 37.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,580,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,729,000 after buying an additional 2,340,453 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 170.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,211,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,116 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 167.2% during the third quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 3,084,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Perimeter Solutions by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,593,000 after buying an additional 661,808 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Shares of NYSE PRM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.69. The company had a trading volume of 188,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.41. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.23). Perimeter Solutions had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

