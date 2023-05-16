PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,933 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $18,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PepsiCo Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.05. The company had a trading volume of 457,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,534. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.12. The company has a market capitalization of $267.34 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.86 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

