PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,129,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,205. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $267.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

